Ekeler rushed nine times for 26 yards and brought in all four targets for 26 yards in the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

As his final line indicates, Ekeler retained a solid level of involvement in the narrow win, logging a season-high 13 touches. Ekeler posted a new season high in receiving yards along the way, and the veteran back has proven to be a solid complement to Rachaad White while Jacory Croskey-Merritt (IR, groin) has been sidelined. However, with the latter potentially set to return as soon as Week 11's home matchup against the Bengals, Ekeler could be headed to a reduced role.