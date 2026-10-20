Ekeler logged a three-yard carry and caught both of his passes for four yards during the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday.

Despite the absence of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin, IR), Ekeler was hardly involved in the Commanders' offensive game plan. He was on the field for only seven of Washington's 67 offensive snaps, well behind Rachaad White (45) and even less than the returning Jeremy McNichols (12). Even with Croskey-Merritt out for at least the next three games, It's hard to envision a path to consistent playing time for Ekeler following the Commanders' Week 7 bye, with the team's next contest taking place in Week 8 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov 1.