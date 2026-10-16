Ekeler (chest) remained limited in Friday's practice.

The Commanders are dealing with injuries throughout the backfield, as Jacory Croskey-Merritt (foot) was DNP for a second straight day while Rachaad White continues to work back to 100 percent from his shoulder injury. Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) also remains on injured reserve, though he's practicing fully this week. In two games back with Washington, Ekeler has rushed seven times for 28 yards, adding two catches for 26 yards on three targets.