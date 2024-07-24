Edwards (undisclosed) is participating in Day 1 of training camp Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards is going through drills in full pads Wednesday after having been limited to work on the side during June minicamp. The veteran bruiser appears over whatever issues where pestering him during spring. He reunites with offensive coordinator Greg Roman in what figures to be a run-heavy offensive scheme under new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Edwards appears the favorite to start Week 1, and likely also to handle the majority of goal-line work, a role that could boast high fantasy upside. Former Ravens teammate J.K. Dobbins (Achilles), Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller could all also be in the mix in what figures to be a backfield committee.