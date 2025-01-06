Johnston recorded 13 receptions on 14 targets for 186 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Raiders.
Johnston took a solid step forward from a disastrous rookie season in 2024, and he capped the campaign with the most productive game of his career. He set new career-best marks in targets, receptions and yards, including long gains of 39, 37, 22 and 19 yards. While Johnston has still shown plenty of inconsistency, he has emerged as a viable secondary pass catcher alongside Ladd McConkey as the Chargers head into a wild-card round matchup against the Texans.
