Johnston (thigh) failed to bring in any of his five targets in Saturday's 32-12 playoff loss Houston.

Johnston entered the wild-card round loss carrying a questionable tag, but he showed no limitations from the thigh injury while running routes. The 23-year-old's playoff debut was instead plagued by his hands after suffering multiple drops en route to a zero-catch performance. Saturday's dud comes on the heels of the Johnston's best game of his career in Week 18 against the Raiders (13-186-0). The inconsistent sophomore finished the regular season with a 55-711-8 receiving line across 15 games for the Chargers.