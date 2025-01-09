Johnston (thigh/illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Texans.

After producing a career-best 13-186-0 receiving line on 14 targets in the Chargers' Week 18 win over the Raiders, Johnston has been tending to a pair of health concerns that have kept him out of one practice and limited him in two others leading up to the playoff opener. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't shed much light on the severity of the thigh injury or illness, but Johnston's status will now be worth keeping close tabs on leading up to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. With the Chargers ruling out Joshua Palmer (foot) for the wild-card game, DJ Chark and Derius Davis would be next in line to take on more reps behind No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey if Johnston is unable to play.