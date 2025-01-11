Johnston (thigh) is active for Saturday's wild-card game in Houston.
Johnston sandwiched limited practices around a DNP on Wednesday due to a thigh issue and was given a questionable designation for the Chargers' postseason opener. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Friday that Johnston was expected to play Saturday, which now has been confirmed. As a result, Johnston will team up with Ladd McConkey at wide receiver and look to build upon the 13-186-0 outburst he produced on 14 targets last Sunday at Las Vegas.
