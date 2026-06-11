Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Expected back for camp?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes (knee) should "be able to do some things in camp," Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Reid also said Mahomes is "on course to get ready for camp", though "the healing process has to keep taking place." It's mostly coach-speak, but overwhelmingly positive, which meshes with previous favorable reports on Mahomes' rehab from mid-December surgery to repair ACL and LCL tears. He's been limited to individual drills and 7-on-7s at OTAs, allowing Justin Fields to take first-team reps.