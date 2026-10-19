Mahomes completed 23 of 30 passes for 272 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and rushed five times for 16 yards during Sunday's 22-6 win versus the Chargers.

The Chiefs offense continues to be the Kenneth Walker show, as the No. 1 RB reeled off 100-plus rushing yards for the fourth time in five appearances to begin his tenure with the team. Meanwhile, Mahomes failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time this season after tossing multiple TDs in each of the first four contests. Considering Kansas City's receiving corps is particularly ravaged by injuries at the moment, the offense may continue to lean more on Walker's legs than Mahomes' right arm next Sunday at Seattle.