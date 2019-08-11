Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Makes explosive catch

Kelce caught one pass for 36 yards against the Bengals in the team's first preseason contest.

Kelce beat safety Shawn Williams on a deep route on the team's first offensive play. While he was only on the field for one series, it's clear that Kelce will remain a focal point of the offense throughout the regular season. Though there were some questions regarding Kelce's health due to offseason ankle surgery, his participation in training camp and the team's first preseason contest should be reassuring.