Brooks is expected to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

In his last season at BYU, Brooks rushed for 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 carries. Brooks brings versatility with patience, quick feet, and solid pass-catching ability, but he lacks power and was limited in his reps as a rotational back rather than a primary starter at BYU. He could have opportunities as a third-down back in the league but will need to show his capability in pass protection duties if he wants to stick on an NFL roster.