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Colts' Daniel Jones: Continues to progress

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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On the subject of his Achilles rehab, Jones said Friday, "I'm doing everything. Cleared to do everything. I think it's just about, at this point, sharpening that," James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

That said, Jones acknowledges that the injury he sustained Dec. 7 last year is still on his mind, noting on that front, "you're still thinking about it. I think (you) probably will until you get playing." An important milestone in the QB's ongoing recovery will be a return to 11-on-11 drills, with Coach Shane Steichen having previously noted that the plan is for Jones to resume work in those drills when training camp begins later this month.

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