Jones will welcome back Keenan Allen (groin) to his wide-receiver corps in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Steelers, as the latter is active for the contest.

Jones operated without Allen during a Week 4 win over the Commanders in London, and the veteran quarterback completed just 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding a rushing touchdown on four carries. Having the trusted veteran receiver, with whom Jones connected on six occasions for 63 yards and a touchdown the last time Allen was on the field in Week 3 against the Texans, should help prop up the signal-caller's numbers in a matchup versus a Steelers defense that's conceded a 68.4 percent completion rate through four games.