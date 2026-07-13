Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Coaching staff split on workload

Taylor is prepared to handle another massive workload in 2026, though the Colts are hoping to ease the load on their star running back, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

"We definitely need to find ways to take some of that workload off him," running backs coach DeAndre Smith said of Taylor during the team's spring workouts, but coach Shane Steichen added that "It's hard to take (Taylor) off the field when he's running so good," and therein lies the Colts' conundrum. Taylor handled a league-high 323 rushing attempts in 2025, topping 300 for the third time in his career, and he managed to play in all 17 regular-season games for only the second time in six NFL seasons. The Colts would like to ease some of the wear and tear on their star running back, but they likely won't feel comfortable doing so unless either 2025 fifth-round pick DJ Giddens or 2026 seventh-rounder Seth McGowan emerges as a capable alternative in the backfield.