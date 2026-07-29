Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Optimistic regarding contract

Taylor participated in Wednesday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Taylor, who is approaching the final season of his contract, indicated during the spring that he wants "to be a Colt for life," and per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the running back noted Wednesday that "there's been some good conversations" and that he has faith in the team coming through with a new deal for him. Following a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 323 carries for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games, while adding a 46/378/2 receiving line, the 2020 second-rounder retains his fantasy-friendly role as the undisputed lead option in an Indianapolis RB corps that also currently includes DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley and Anderson Castle.