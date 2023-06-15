Taylor (ankle) sat out the Colts' spring practices, but is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp next month, the Indianapolis Star reports.

A lingering high ankle sprain hampered Taylor last season and in January the running back underwent what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network referred to afterward as "an arthroscopic debridement, a minimally invasive procedure to clean out the ankle." Once training camp rolls around, Taylor -- who is headed into the final year of his rookie contract -- aims to join his teammates on the field, though it's possible he could be limited to begin with. Assuming no setbacks, the 24-year-old will reclaim his role as the Colts' undisputed top back and will look to engineer a bounce-back effort following a subpar (by his standards) 2022 campaign in which he carried 192 times for 861 yards and four TDs, while adding 28 catches for 143 yards in 11 games.