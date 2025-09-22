Downs recorded two catches on three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans.

The Colts had a relatively flat target distribution, but Downs still slipped behind each of Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren for opportunities in the passing game. Downs managed an impressive 29-yard catch early in the first quarter to set up a field goal, but he now has only two catches in two of three games to begin the campaign.