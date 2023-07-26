Gibson said Wednesday that he'll be in a "third down back" role with the Commanders in 2023, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Gibson is expected to operate as Brian Robinson's top reserve option at running back this season, but he seems likely to be used on passing downs. The 25-year-old produced 546 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 149 carries while also catching a career-high 46 passes for 353 yards and two scores over 15 games in 2022.