Williams didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

The third-round rookie out of Clemson has been coming on strong as training camp has progressed, and per Donna Hopkins of MASN, Williams opened some eyes in joint practices against Baltimore earlier in the week when he beat Kyle Hamilton in one-on-one drills. The fact that Williams was held out Friday along with the rest of the Commanders' key personnel could be a strong sign that he's won the No. 3 receiver job to begin the season over the likes of Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane, but he still faces an uphill battle for targets working behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.