Williams hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and added a two-yard punt return during the Commanders' 27-27 tie with the Giants on Sunday.

Williams didn't see a target from Jayden Daniels until early in the third quarter, when the duo connected on a 17-yard pass on the first of a five-play drive that ended with a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Daniels. Williams finished third on the Commanders in both receptions and receiving yards behind Terry McLaurin and Chig Okonkwo, and the rookie wideout has a 15-155-1 receiving line on 22 targets through five regular-season games. The Commanders have a tough Week 6 road tilt against the undefeated 49ers on Monday Night Football.