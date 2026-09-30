Williams caught two passes on four targets for 15 yards during the Commanders' 33-31 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder's two catches both came in the second quarter, and his six-yard reception at the 0:41 mark helped lead to a 57-yard field goal from Drew Stevens two plays later to give the Commanders a 17-10 lead heading into halftime. Williams' 28 offensive snap were third-most among Washington's wide receivers, ahead of Treylon Burks (25) and Dyami Brown (21) but well behind Terry McLaurin (52) and Stefon Diggs (41). Williams will take a 9-103-1 receiving line (on 11 targets) into a Week 4 clash against the Colts this Sunday in London, England.