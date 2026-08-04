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Commanders' Antonio Williams: Getting some first-team reps

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williams received some reps with the Commanders' first-team offense during Tuesday's practice, Denton Day of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Though Day relays that Williams handled only a "sprinkling" of reps, the rookie third-round pick's usage with the starters is a promising development nonetheless. Given the lack of established personnel at receiver beyond top target Terry McLaurin, Williams should get plenty of chances during training camp and the preseason to stake a claim to the Commanders' top slot role. Luke McCaffrey would appear to represent Williams' top competition for that job.

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