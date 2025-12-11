Wagner (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Wagner has now missed back-to-back practices to kick off Week 15, but prior to Washington's loss to the Vikings in Week 14 he logged a DNP/DNP/LP slate and was cleared to play, despite initially being listed as questionable. The veteran linebacker then handled 100 percent of defensive snaps and tallied a tremendous 16 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. As long as Wagner is able to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity Friday, it seems like he'll have solid odds of being cleared for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Giants.