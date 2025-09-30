Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Reaches double-digit stops again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner totaled 10 tackles (four solo) Sunday in a Week 4 loss to Atlanta.
Wagner was again the Commanders' leading tackler and finished with double-digit stops for the fourth straight game to begin the campaign. He's been incredibly consistent so far with either 10 or 11 tackles each of the first four weeks. Wagner entered Monday tied atop the NFL leaderboard with 42 tackles on the season.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Dominant in Week 3 win•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Leads Washington in tackles Week 2•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Tallies 10 stops Week 1•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Remains in nation's capital•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Shines in first year with Washington•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Cleared to face Philadelphia•