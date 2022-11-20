Robinson ran for 57 yards on 15 carries against Houston on Sunday.
It's disappointing that Robinson couldn't get more going on the ground against Houston's weak run defense, and somewhat concerning that seeming backup Antonio Gibson saw 18 carries to Robinson's 15, and three targets to Robinson's none. Gibson appears to be the team's preferred passing-down target between the two, so Robinson would ideally hold a decisive lead over Gibson as the team's preferred pure runner. The Washington backfield will continue to be an interesting question as they face an otherwise favorable matchup against Atlanta in Week 12.
