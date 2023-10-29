Robinson rushed 10 times for 59 yards and secured both targets for 20 yards in the Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Robinson was highly effective as a runner and also recorded multiple catches for the fourth time in the last five contests. However, the second-year back's opportunities were limited as the game went on, capping Robinson's overall output. Robinson should be the beneficiary of a more favorable game script in a Week 9 road battle against the Patriots.
