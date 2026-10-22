Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

After Robinson opened the week as limited Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, his downgrade to no activity one day later is cause for concern. Friday's practice and his ensuing activity level likely will determine if he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers. The Falcons have Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller on the practice squad in the event Robinson isn't able to handle his typical RB duties behind Bijan Robinson in Week 7.