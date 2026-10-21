Robinson (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Robinson may have tweaked his hamstring during the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Bears, when he recorded season lows in offensive snaps (10) and carries (two). His ability to practice in a limited capacity suggests that the injury isn't considered a serious one, and he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, who he played for in 2025. In the event that Robinson cannot play, the Falcons could turn to practice squad options like Jam Miller and Khalil Herbert to serve as depth options out of the backfield behind Bijan Robinson.