Coach Ron Rivera indicated Monday that doctors are optimistic regarding the recovery of Robinson, who was a shooting victim in an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. In an Instagram post Monday, Robinson relayed that his "surgery went well."

Per Keim, Commanders' team officials are slated to talk to doctors later Monday to get a further update on the status of the rookie running back, who sustained wounds to his lower extremities Sunday. At that time, the team plans to make a decision on whether to place Robinson on the non-football injury list. If so, he would miss at least the first four games of the upcoming season.