Rodriguez gained 52 rushing yards on 10 carries in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

As the game got away from the Commanders the rushing attack became less of a factor, hurting Rodriguez's volume despite his healthy 5.2 yards per carry. The third-year back also failed to get into the end zone for only the second time in the last seven games. Jayden Daniels' return from an elbow injury only lasted a little over three quarters Sunday, but Rodriguez has found ways to be productive with Marcus Mariota under center as well, and he might be able to exploit a soft Week 15 matchup against the Giants.