Rodriguez (illness) wasn't listed on the Commanders' first Week 18 injury report Wednesday.

Rodriguez was added to Washington's injury report prior to last Thursday's game against the Cowboys due to an illness and was deemed inactive for Week 17. Now that Rodriguez is back to 100 percent, fellow RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who went off for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries versus Dallas in place of Rodriguez, didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness of his own. Rodriguez thus may retain a majority share of the Commanders backfield Sunday at Philadelphia if Croskey-Merritt's ailment follows him into the weekend.