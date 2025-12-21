Rodriguez rushed the ball 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for six yards.

Rodriguez returned from a one-game absence and tied his season-high with both 15 carries and 16 touches. He worked in a relatively even split with Jacory Croskey-Merritt for much of the game, though Rodriguez was able to pad his stats in garbage time. Rodriguez recorded four rushing attempts and accounted for 38 yards and his touchdown on Washington's final possession with the team down three scores. The backfield remains fairly ambiguous heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys, though both Rodriguez and Croskey-Merritt should retain significant roles.