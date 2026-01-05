Rodriguez rushed the ball 16 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Eagles. He added one reception on one target for 18 yards.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt was the starting running back, though Rodriguez ultimately turned out to lead the backfield in touches. Rodriguez was also the more effective back, logging two rushes of more than 10 yards in addition to a one-yard touchdown plunge midway through the second quarter. The effort concluded Rodriguez's best season of his career, as he recorded exactly 500 rushing yards with six scores across 13 games. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning there's a strong chance he returns as backfield depth for Washington again in 2026.