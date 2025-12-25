Rodriguez (illness) has been added to Washington's injury report and is officially questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Rodriquez is a late addition to the Commanders' injury report and may simply have woken up ill Thursday morning. The third-year pro has logged four consecutive appearances with at least double-digit carries and scored twice in that span while working in a backfield split with Jacory Croskey-Merritt. As such, Croskey-Merritt would stand to benefit from an increased workload if Rodriquez can't go Thursday, while Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds would be candidates to handle increased change-of-pace roles. Official word on Rodriquez's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.