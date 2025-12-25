Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Inactive Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (illness) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Rodriguez was added to the Commanders' injury report Thursday morning due to an illness, and now that he's been deemed inactive, look for Jacory Croskey-Merritt to lead a Week 17 backfield that also includes Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds. Rodriguez thus will target a return to action in his team's season finale Week 18 against the Eagles.
