Crowder (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Crowder was placed on injured reserve in early October and has missed the Commanders' last 10 games due to a calf injury. However, he was designated to return Monday and has already practiced in full, suggesting he's nearly recovered from the issue. Despite Wednesday's full session, the veteran wideout must still be added to Washington's active roster in order to play in Week 15, when the Commanders travel to New Orleans.