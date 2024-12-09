Crowder (calf) was designated to return from IR on Monday.

Crowder hasn't played since Week 3 due to his calf issue, but he may finally be nearing a return. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the 53-man roster. Once healthy though, the veteran wideout won't likely have much of a role in the Commanders' offense and only played 12 offensive snaps in the two games he did suit up for.