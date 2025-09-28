Daniels (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game in Atlanta but is expected to return to action in the Commanders' Week 5 road matchup with the Chargers on Oct. 5, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels turned in a pair of limited practices this week, but the Commanders are opting to hold the second-year signal-caller out for a second straight game while he manages a knee sprain. Though Marcus Mariota will once again start for Washington, Daniels' knee responded well to a workout Saturday, leaving the Commanders optimistic that the 24-year-old will be ready to go next week for a tough matchup with the undefeated Chargers. Whether Daniels enters the Week 5 contest with or without an injury designation will hinge on his practice activity next Wednesday through Friday.