Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels (elbow) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After arriving in London ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, the Commanders are holding more of a jog-through session Wednesday, but Quinn noted that Daniels would be limited if the team had a traditional practice. Even a limited showing still amounts to progress for Daniels, who hadn't practiced in any fashion since sustaining a dislocated left elbow in a Sept. 20 loss to the Cowboys. Quinn hasn't closed the door on Daniels potentially suiting up for Sunday's contest, with the coach noting that he wants to see how the quarterback looks in practice over the next three days before settling on a Week 4 starter, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Quinn also confirmed that whenever Daniels returns to action, the 25-year-old will wear a brace on his left elbow for added protection for the rest of the season, according to Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site.