Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not spotted at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (knee) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Friday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, Daniels' absence from the start of Friday's session is certainly of note. If he ends up ruled out by the Commanders on Friday, or made inactive Sunday against the Falcons, Marcus Mariota would be in line to draw the Week 4 start at QB for the team.
