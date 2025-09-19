Commanders' Jayden Daniels: Not spotted at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels (knee) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
While it's still possible that Daniels could make an appearance later in the session, his absence early on isn't a good sign. In any case, the Commanders' final injury report Friday will provide added clarity with regard to Daniels' status for Sunday's game against the Raiders. If he's unavailable, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start in his place.
