default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lattimore (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Lattimore took a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday's game. While he's being evaluated for a concussion and Trey Amos (calf) is sidelined, the Commanders will lean on Mike Sainristil, Miah Igbinoghene and Antonio Hamilton at corner.

More News