Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lattimore (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Lattimore took a hit to the head in the second half of Sunday's game. While he's being evaluated for a concussion and Trey Amos (calf) is sidelined, the Commanders will lean on Mike Sainristil, Miah Igbinoghene and Antonio Hamilton at corner.
