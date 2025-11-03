Lattimore underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lattimore was one of three Commanders players to exit Sunday's contest with a major injury, as quarterback Jayden Daniels (dislocated elbow) and wideout Luke McCaffrey (fractured collarbone) also appear to be headed to injured reserve along with the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback. Acquired from the Saints last November, Lattimore had started in each of his first nine games of his first full season with Washington, tallying 27 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. Given the timing of the injury, Lattimore is unlikely to make a full recovery from surgery in advance of the Commanders' offseason program this spring, though he'll have a chance at being cleared before the start of the 2026 season if he avoids any setbacks in the rehab process.