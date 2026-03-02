Marshon Lattimore: Set to be let go by Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders plan to release Lattimore (knee) Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lattimore had been due $18.5 million in 2026, including a $2 million roster bonus next week. However, with the looming move, Lattimore -- who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that landed him on IR this past November -- is slated to hit the open market. Prior to his injury, the 29-year-old cornerback recorded 27 tackles and a pick in nine contests.
