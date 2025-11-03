default-cbs-image
Lattimore (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Seahawks.

Lattimore suffered an apparent knee injury in the third quarter, and his availability for the rest of the game is now up in the air. With Trey Amos (hip) also banged up, Jonathan Jones and Antonio Hamilton will handle the lion's share of workload at cornerback for the time being.

