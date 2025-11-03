default-cbs-image
Lattimore (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday Night Football versus Seattle.

Lattimore was briefly considered questionable to return, but his night will now officially come to a premature end. The cornerback recorded two total tackles and a pass defensed before his departure, and in Lattimore's absence, Jonathan Jones and Antonio Hamilton will continue to operate in more substantial roles in Washington's secondary.

