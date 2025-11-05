Commanders' Marshon Lattimore: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Commanders placed Lattimore (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Lattimore was diagnosed with a torn ACL following Sunday night's loss to the Seahawks. That ended his season, and now this move makes that official while also freeing up a roster spot for the Commanders.
