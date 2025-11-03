Lattimore (knee) is believed to have sustained a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Lattimore is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, but if he's diagnosed with ligament damage to his knee, he would require surgery that would sideline him for the rest of the season and potentially affect his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. A four-time Pro Bowler, Lattimore hasn't been in peak form in 2025, but he's an every-down player in an already suspect Washington defense that can ill afford to lose key contributors. Through nine appearances on the season, Lattimore has tallied 27 tackles (16 solo), seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.