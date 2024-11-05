The Commanders acquired Lattimore (hamstring) and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the Saints on Tuesday in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, a 2025 fourth-round draft pick and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of the NFL's most surprising teams this season with a 7-2 record through nine weeks, the Commanders will bolster their roster ahead of a potential playoff push with the addition of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Before missing the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, Lattimore had suited up in six of New Orleans' first seven contests, recording 30 tackles and two pass breakups. The 28-year-old Lattimore will be under contract with the Commanders through 2026 after signing a five-year, $97.6 million extension in September 2021.